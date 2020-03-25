NEWS Bugzy Malone reportedly hospitalised after a 'serious motorcycle accident' in Manchester Newsdesk Share with :







Mancunian rapper Bugzy Malone was reportedly hospitalised after a "serious motorcycle accident" in Greater Manchester.



Footage of the 29-year-old star - whose real name is Aaron Davis - riding the bike in Bury, on March 25, has been circulated on Twitter, as passers-by filmed the musician before the crash, and then him being transported on a stretcher to an ambulance.



The crash saw Bugzy's "quadbike" - which is a complete write-off - collide with an Audi and police have confirmed that the injuries are "not believed to be life-threatening".



An investigation into the accident is still on-going, with no arrests made at the time of writing.



A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police told Metro.co.uk: "Shortly before 9.20pm last night (Wednesday 25 March 2020), police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quadbike.



"Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike – a 29-year-old man – was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment.



"His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing."

It's not known what the 'Memory Lane' rapper's current condition is.



Two siblings, Waqas Mahmood and Shahbaz Arif Mahmood, have shared their account of what happened and how they helped him until paramedics arrived on the scene.



They told The Sun: "He had an orange jacket on. We rang the ambulance and carried on talking to him until the ambulance service and police came. "The car and the quad had an accident, the car was smoking.



"It was parked in the middle of the road. It’s a residential road that leads onto the motorway. We saw the driver.



"He was out of the car and on his phone to the police."



The pair claimed the rapper told them his name.



Several of Malone's peers have taken to Twitter to send him a speedy recovery.



Yungen wrote: "Prayers to Bugzy man."



KSI posted on his page: "I’m praying for you fam, please don’t die on us @TheBugzyMalone (sic)"



Lethal Bizzle added: "Hope Bugzy is ok."