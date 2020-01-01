NEWS Niall Horan feels his track 'Dear Patience' has become 'very relevant' during coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer performed the song - which features on his new album, 'Heartbreak Weather' - on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', and Niall feels the track has become increasingly poignant in recent weeks.



The pop star explained: "I just thought - it's an album track, but I thought it was really relevant right now because I wrote it at a time when I needed to be patient. And if anyone needs to patient right now, it's all of us.



"This song is basically me writing a letter to the feeling of patience, like, 'C'mon, dude. Let's go for a drink. We haven't spoke in a while.' So, I feel like we can all - it's very relevant right now. So, we can all pay attention to that."



Niall performed the track from the comfort of his home during the ongoing pandemic.



He sang: "Dear patience / If I pour my heart out, can you keep a promise? / 'Cause the situation / Is like a mountain that's been weighing on my conscious / If I'm being honest."



Meanwhile, Harry Styles recently revealed he is learning Italian amid the pandemic.



The singer has been self-isolating at home and Harry has been making the most of his time indoors by learning new skills, including how to speak Italian and communicate in sign language.



Harry shared: "It's a little difficult but it's all right - I'm lucky I'm with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It's a very strange time but we're just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks - you know, the classic quarantine stuff!



"Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes."