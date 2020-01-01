NEWS Download Festival also succumbs to coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Download Festival 2020 will no longer go ahead.



The heavy metal event, which was due to take place between June 12 and June 14 at Donington Park in Leicestershire, and be headlined by KISS, Iron Maiden, and System of a Down, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.



However, the organisers have promised to return with an "amazing line up" next year.



In a statement, they said: "Please rest assured we will be back next year.



"Now, more than ever, we need the Download spirit to thrive and offer support to those that need it most.



"We’ll do our best to put together an amazing line up for you in 2021 and can’t wait to see you all then.



"Thank you, as ever, for your continued support."



Killswitch Engage, BABYMETAL, and Volbeat, Bush, The Pretty Reckless, Airborne, Skillet, Periphery, Lit, Chelsea Grin, P.O.D, Powerwolf, Theory and Wednesday 13 were also set to play the annual festival.





The news comes as The Isle of Wight Festival was postponed to 2021, and Glastonbury was forced to take a fallow year.



IOW's team said earlier today (26.03.20): “The ​Isle of Wight Festival ​will no longer be taking place this year.



"This decision hasn’t been taken lightly and we have tried our hardest to make it work, but it was unavoidable given the current status.



“The whole team was excited to welcome everyone to the island for another fantastic festival and we extend our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were.



“The safety of our audience, artists, crew and the Isle of Wight community is paramount and we appreciate your patience whilst we’ve been working through this unprecedented situation.



“We’ll be back stronger than ever in 2021 and we hope to see you all again next year.”



Both festivals are offering a refund or the chance to use their ticket next year.