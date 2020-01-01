NEWS Isle of Wight Festival cancelled Newsdesk Share with :







The 2020 Isle of Wight Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.



Following the cancellation of Britain's Glastonbury festival earlier this month, organisers of the Isle of Wight have axed plans for the June event, as the U.K. remains in lockdown to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.



"The Isle of Wight Festival will no longer be taking place this year," they said in a statement on Thursday. "This decision has not been taken lightly and we have tried out hardest to make it work, but it was unavoidable given the current status.



"The whole team was excited to welcome everyone to the island for another fantastic festival and we extend our sincere apologies to everyone who was looking forward to it as much as we were. The safety of our audience, artists, crew and the Isle of Wight community is paramount and we appreciate your patience whilst we've been working through this unprecedented situation."



The news was shared on Twitter, along with the announcement that the U.K.'s Download Festival, also set to take place in June, had been scrapped amid the global health crisis.



Both festivals vowed to return next year, with Isle of Wight teasing the event will be "stronger than ever", and Download vowing to assemble an "amazing line-up for 2021".



Isle of Wight Festival was set to be headlined by the likes of Lionel Richie, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, The Chemical Brothers, and Duran Duran, with Download featuring sets from KISS, Iron Maiden, and System of a Down.



They join the SXSW, Coachella, Stagecoach, Snowbombing 2020, and Ultra Music festivals around the world that have been cancelled or postponed due to the pandemic.