Lauren Jauregui performs '50 Feet' during her Billboard Live At-Home Concert

The former Fifth Harmony star took part in one of the publication's lives-streams during lockdown to raise money for the Downtown Women's Center to help homeless women and also opened up about how being able to write music is enabling her to "function" during the coronavirus pandemic.



The 23-year-old singer added how she’s been jotting down her observations on what is happening in the world to "feel a little less crazy".



Asked if music is her solace, she said: "Yes and yes and yes and yes!

"Writing is incredibly important to me as a being to function.



"Even today I was writing, not necessarily writing songs or poetry, but just writing about the state of the world and the state of the times.



"I’ve always been very observational and very aware of what's going on, so I have a lot of thoughts on them, and writing them down makes me feel a little less crazy."



In a message to her fans, she added: "I'm sending you so much love and healing and health to all your families."

The debut of '50 Feet' comes hot off the heels of Lauren releasing the Spanish single 'Lento'.



The 'Invisible Chains' singer has launched a new chapter in her solo career with the uplifting track, which translates to 'Slowly', and said she hopes it can offer some light relief in these uncertain times as her aim was to get people up dancing and feeling "joy".



In a statement, she said: "I had planned to give you this first taste of what's coming for some time.



"There was truly no way any of us could have prepared for what is happening right now, so I hope you receive 'Lento' with as much grace and love as is intended.



"I hope dancing to it helps your spirit feel joy, as you spend time with your loved ones and continue to cultivate love in the face of fear and uncertainty."



On the song about blocking out a lover's "negativity", she sings: "I don't need to be bothered/By your negativity/Don't even bother."



The pop star previously featured on Steve Aoki's single 'All Night', and released 'Expectations' as her first solo release back in 2018, as well as the track 'More Than That'.



Most recently, Lauren featured on reggaeton number 'Nada' with Puerto Rican producer Tainy and Spanish star C. Tangana.



Whilst she recorded 'Invisible Chains' for the 'Birds of Prey' soundtrack album.