Zara Larsson has ditched a couple of album's worth of material in recent years

The 22-year-old star will release her new single 'Like It Is', a collaboration with Kygo and Tyga, on Friday (27.03.20), but admitted she has been strict with herself when it comes to making songs in the last few years.



When asked if she has got rid of an album's worth of tunes, she said: "Yeah, I’ve done that a couple of times. It’s so sad when you think about all of the songs that are never going to be released.



"I might have two or three that are the same, but mostly I’ve just swept it all out.



"I doubt [2019 single] 'All The Time' will even be on the album."



Zara - whose last album, 'So Good', dropped in March 2017 - admitted she has been "experimenting" as she tries to figure out which direction to take her sound in.



She added to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I feel like I was experimenting a bit with stuff and also compromising a bit and trying to figure out where are we going with this.



"I really wanna show people my voice."



The Swedish singer released single 'All the Time' in June last year, and just five months later she dropped tune 'Invisible'.



But over the summer, Zara admitted she had contemplated leaking her new music to get her songs released sooner.



She said: "I just want to get it out there. It's so depressing to think about the songs that will never see the light of day.



"I'm like, 'I should leak that'. I really would love to do a mixtape."



Zara previously teased that her follow-up to 2017's 'So Good' was sounding "sexy", and revealed that she had penned two songs with MNEK, who she co-wrote 'Never Forget You' with, though she wasn't sure if they would make the final cut.



She said at the time: "I started two-and-a-half months ago with MNEK and we wrote two amazing songs.



"I'm not sure if they'll make the album yet, but I love to work with him. He is such a blessing to work with. Ever since that session it's been going super well.



"It's very early but for now, it's kind of mysterious and a little sexy, but still pop, of course."