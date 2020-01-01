M.I.A.: 'I'd rather die than get vaccinated'

M.I.A. has shocked fans by revealing she'd choose death over a vaccination.

The outspoken Paper Planes hitmaker made it clear she's anti-vaccination in a series of tweets during an online chat with followers on Wednesday, with her revealing she's not a fan of any medication, even if it offers safety from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death," she wrote. "Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we re in bed with corona (sic). Corona is in bed with science. So on... the best is prevention."

As followers expressed their disappointment with her anti-vaccine stance, M.I.A. continued: "In America they made me vaccinate my child before the school admission. It was the hardest thing. To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins (sic).

"As an adult you have choice! By then you’ve built your immune system."

M.I.A. then urged all her fans stressing out over the coronavirus pandemic to calm down and trust the vaccines they were given as a child.

"Don’t panic you are ok," the Bad Girls star added. "You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you ve already had is enough to see you through (sic)."

M.I.A. shares 11-year-old son Ikhyd with her ex-fiance Benjamin Bronfman.