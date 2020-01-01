Miley Cyrus shocks Reese Witherpoon with Hannah Montana links to Big Little Lies

Miley Cyrus stunned Reese Witherspoon during a FaceTime chat on Wednesday (25Mar20) by revealing that her character's house in Big Little Lies was the same one the pop star lived in as Hannah Montana.

The Oscar winner was a guest on Miley's Bright Minded Instagram Live show when the host dropped the bombshell as their chat wound down.

"I don't know if you knew that Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Hannah Montana lived in the same house, maybe even at the same time," she said, holding up side-by-side photos that showed both TV homes.

"So there might be a plot here that you actually had a roommate, that you actually live with Hannah Montana."

Shocked Reese, who portayed Mackenzie in both Big Little Lies seasons, responded, "Oh my God, I knew I knew that house from somewhere."

During the pair's FaceTime chat, Reese revealed she's locked down at home with her husband and three kids, whose ages range from seven to 20.

Her eldest daughter, Ava, is now home from college and finding the forced homecoming difficult.

"She had all this independence and she was living her own life and now she can't see her friends," Reese explained. "I think a lot about people who are coming home from college... You have to move away from your parents' ideas, you have to move away from their structure and their routine... and now you're having to go backwards. That must be so frustrating.

"I try to just be patient... but we're only on day 11; I don't know what's gonna happen."

Meanwhile, her 16-year-old son, Deacon, is missing his girlfriend, but her seven year old, Tennessee, is thrilled to have his siblings at home all day.