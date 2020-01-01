Alicia Keys considered terminating second pregnancy

Alicia Keys has stunned fans by revealing she considered terminating her second pregnancy in a new memoir.

The singer felt she wasn't ready to become a mum again and thought about having an abortion in 2014, according to an extract from More Myself, obtained by the MailOnline.

"This is the worst time ever," she recalled telling her doctor, explaining she was hard at work on her sixth studio album, Here, at the time.

"I'm working on my next album. My husband just got into Harvard Business School. And I've been drinking. A lot," she said. "I left her office feeling so torn.

"The music I was creating felt more important and urgent than just about everything. I'd have to put off its (album) release for at least a year if I chose to have the baby."

But her abortion thoughts were fleeting and while she was listening to a song she wrote with her producer husband Swizz Beatz days later she realised she was destined to become a mum again.

"While I was struggling over my choice, I went into the studio one evening and began listening to More Than We Know, a song Swizz and I had written," she wrote. "The lyrics are about how we’re capable of so much more than we can ever imagine. My eyes filled with tears. How could I take away the potential for this beautiful child. This light that could touch others in ways I couldn’t dream of.

"For me, the song was a powerful message that I should go on with the pregnancy."

Her son, Genesis Ali Dean, was born in December, 2014.