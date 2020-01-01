Dave Grohl to entertain fans with 'true short stories' during coronavirus lockdown

Dave Grohl has launched a new Instagram page where he plans to share "short stories that will make people smile".

The rocker's new page is titled Dave's True Stories and, in his opening post on the account, he revealed that, during the coronavirus lockdown, he plans to share short stories from his life and career.

"Hi, my name is Dave," the Foo Fighters frontman wrote. "Sometimes I play drums. Sometimes I play guitar. Sometimes I tell stories. I'm currently looking for work, so I'd thought I'd pass the time by writing short stories that will make people smile."

He added: "My mother was a brilliant English teacher, my father, a wicked speechwriter. So I didn't (choose) to rebel by not paying attention to grammar and/or punctuation in school."

The former Nirvana star said that the stories will be based on reality, and he's looking forward to "sharing some of the more ridiculous moments of my life."

The new venture comes after the Foo Fighters announced the postponement of their upcoming 25th anniversary tour, due to the global Covid-19 pandemic. The tour was split into two legs that would have found the band hitting some of the same cities it visited during its first trek back in 1995.

"The album is done, and it's f**kin' killer. The lights and stage are in the trucks, ready to go. The second we are given the go ahead, we'll come tear s**t up like we always do. Promise," he said in a statement announcing the delay.