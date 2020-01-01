NEWS Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom give each other 'space' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Dark Horse' hitmaker feels it is "really helpful" in a relationship to make sure you not only focus on one another but yourself too.



Coaching some contestants on 'American Idol', she said: "One thing that’s going very well in my current relationship - yes, I did secure the ring - one thing I have noticed that is really helpful is giving each other a little space. In this competition, it’s great to have understanding and partnership and to be teammates and support each other. But this time is about fulfilling your personal dreams. Just know your priorities right now. Because I think both of you kind of suffered in what you showed a little bit. We know you’re both better than what you gave, okay?"



Meanwhile, Katy - who is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé - previously admitted that Orlando has helped her become "the best version" of herself and allowed her to "evolve" and discover who she really is.



She said: "I've consciously or unconsciously picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself."



And whilst the pair do have disagreements at times, Katy insists they always talk it out and find the "light" at the end of their "friction".



She added: "There's a lot of friction between my partner and I. But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light."



Katy also spoke about her journey through fame, as she said she’s "profoundly grateful" to have survived in the spotlight without falling victim to addictive substances.



She shared: "I'm glad I've been able to come out the other side of this incredible journey that's almost been 12 years of being in the spotlight and I'm really profoundly grateful that I'm not hooked on drugs or I'm not a huge alcoholic. I’ve got my head on my shoulders. I have compassion for anyone that's going through that, but being in this industry will turn you into an insane person if you let it."