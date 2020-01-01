NEWS Harry Styles has delayed his UK and Europe tour until 2021 Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Falling' singer has made the decision to push back his shows, which were due to begin in Birmingham, England, on April 15, until February and March 2021, due to the ongoing global health crisis.



He announced on Twitter: "Anyone who knows me, knows that performing has always been my favorite part of working in music.



"However, during times like these, the safety and protection of touring crew, fans, and everyone else around the world is an immediate priority ...



For obvious reasons, the upcoming tour in the UK and Europe will be rescheduled to 2021.



"Tickets already purchased will be valid for these shows.



"In the meantime, we will be closely monitoring the situation around the world and will continue updating you in the months to come. (sic)"



The former One Direction star also pleaded with his fans to make sure they are self-isolating and urged everyone to "treat people with kindness".



He added: "For the safety of yourself and others, please self-isolate. We’re all in this together.



"I can’t wait to see you out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so. Until then, treat people with kindness.

"H."



The 26-year-old pop star recently revealed he is learning Italian whilst he's at home.



The ‘Adore You’ singer has been making the most of his time indoors by learning new skills, including how to speak the language and communicate in sign language.



He said: “It’s a little difficult but it’s all right - I’m lucky I’m with friends in our little safe self-isolation pod. It’s a very strange time but we’re just being careful, listening to music, playing games, doing some face masks - you know, the classic quarantine stuff!



“Now is the perfect time to learn a new skill and try a new hobby or something, right? We have nothing but time. I was learning Italian and doing some sign language classes.”



