Meek Mill convinced he caught coronavirus at Christmas

The 32-year-old rapper has revealed he was "extremely sick" with "flu-like symptoms" around the festive period and, although he never got a in-depth diagnosis from doctors, he thinks he may have been battling the deadly virus.



Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (24.03.20), he said: "I was extremely sick in December around christmas time with flu like symptoms... everyday I said to myself a older person cannot survive this! I lost like 15 pounds and could barely move! I never been that sick.. a doctor never told me what it was. (sic)"



A number of celebrities have caught the illness since it began to spread outside of Wuhan, China - where it originated from - at the beginning of the year and a few older stars have sadly died as a result of complications from the virus.



Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson revealed earlier this month that they tested positive for the virus - which has killed over 16,000 worldwide - but they appear to be coming out of the other side now and have stressed the importance of isolation.



The 63-year-old actor wrote on Twitter: "Hey, folks. Two weeks after our first symptoms and we feel better. Sheltering in place works like this: You don't give it to anyone - You don't get it from anyone. Common sense, no? Going to take awhile, but if we take care of each other, help where we can, and give up some comforts...this, too, shall pass. We can figure this out. Hanx. (sic)"



Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba have also tested positive for the virus.



The 47-year-old actor said recently: "My wife and I felt like it was the right thing to do, to share it with you guys.

"Right now though, I am feeling okay.



"Woke up this morning, didn't have any symptoms. My voice is a little tired ... checking my fever twice a day. Feel good, feel okay. Been doing a lot of reading about it. You know, asymptomatic is what comes up."