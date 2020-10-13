NEWS Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott announce a free concert for NHS workers Newsdesk Share with :







Paul Heaton said: “The Coronavirus pandemic should remind everyone, and let no-one forget, that our National Health Service is the most brilliant and significant institution in our lives. The men and women who serve us and care for us, give us hope and sacrifice their own wellbeing, can never be thanked enough. We are just musicians, so there is little we can do but sing for you. By way of appreciation, we announce the following gig for all frontline NHS staff. From the porters, the cleaners and the drivers, to the doctors and the nurses; thank you.”



Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott have announced a free concert for all NHS frontline and auxiliary staff to take place at the 9000 capacity Nottingham Motorpoint Arena on Tuesday 13th October 2020.



Those eligible for tickets will be all NHS frontline staff that work within NHS hospitals across the United Kingdom including, but not limited to, doctors, nurses, support workers, porters and cleaners. Any staff that work within the hospital will be eligible to apply for tickets.



Ticket applications must only be made by the NHS member of staff who must bring their valid NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card to the show, as ticket checks will be in operation. All tickets will carry the name of the person who made the booking and this must match the name that is on the NHS or Primary Care Trust I.D card or admission will be refused.



Tickets will be limited to 2 per person and will be available from Tuesday 31st March at 7pm. Further details to follow.