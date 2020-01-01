NEWS Liam Gallagher demand an Oasis reunion with all the money to go to the NHS Newsdesk Share with :







The 47-year-old rocker has begged his brother Noel Gallagher to reform the band with him on numerous occasions since the 'Wonderwall' hitmakers went their separate ways in 2009 but, this time, he's not taking no for an answer and wants to see them reunite for a charity gig once the coronavirus pandemic is over to raise funds for the UK's over-stretched National Health Service.



Taking to his Twitter account on Tuesday (24.03.20), he said: "Rite sick of pleading begging etc no more olive branches I DEMAND an oasis reunion after this is all over all money going to NHS c’mon you know As we were LG x (sic)"



And it seems Liam doesn't just want the reunion to raise cash, as he also wants his "brother back" as he misses him "terribly" after they fell out when the band split up 11 years ago.



When a fan suggested that he wanted his "brother back" and that it wasn't just about bringing the old group together again, he replied: "I miss him terribly I need his love."



And when the same fan claimed his response was sarcastic, Liam hit back: "Give a s**t what people think I’m crying I’m sad this has all brought it home how much I miss and need him for love. (sic)"



This isn't the first time Liam has used the coronavirus pandemic to hopefully reform the group, as last week he said: "Listen seriously a lot of people think I'm a **** and I am a good looking **** but once this is put to bed we need to get oasis back for a 1 of gig rite for charity c'mon Noel we can then go back to our amazing solo careers c'mon you know LG x (sic)"



The 'Shockwave' hitmaker then also suggested a possible line-up for the show, including the tongue in cheek addition of Romanian pop duo The Cheeky Girls.



He added in a second tweet: "All these miserable f***ing ****s in bands who think there too cool for school the jam c'mon weller the smiths c'mon marr Rkid oasis c'mon noel what a gig oh and the cheeky girls what a f***ing line up c'mon you know (sic)"



Liam's tweets came after he poked fun at the health advice which told people to quarantine themselves at home to stop the spread of COVID-19, as he said he has been "self-isolating" from Noel for 10 years.



He wrote: "Me n RKid have been self-isolating for 10 years c'mon a couple of months ain't f***ing hurt. (sic)"