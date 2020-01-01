Karen O slams anti-Asian racism amid coronavirus pandemic

Karen O has pleaded with America's leaders to stop calling coronavirus the "Chinese virus".

As Covid-19 originated in Wuhan, China late last year, before spreading across the world, several right-wing U.S. politicians and commentators, including President Donald Trump, have called it the "Chinese virus".

However, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs singer, whose mother is Korean, has criticised the term and other prejudiced comments aimed at Asians during the pandemic, promising to "stand behind" those people experiencing increased racism.

"As a member of the Asian American community I stand behind Asians around the world who are experiencing racism in the wake of the Coronavirus, and hatred and violence are only encouraged when people in positions of power refer to it as the 'Chinese Virus,'" she wrote on Instagram.

Continuing with a message of unity, Karen added: "Let's call it what it is, a global pandemic, and let's unify in support of our @phenomenal Asian community when others in leadership are unwilling to do so. Be kind, wash your hands, and stay strong."

Global cases of the virus reached 400,000 on Tuesday, with more than 17,000 deaths.