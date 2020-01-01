NEWS BTS are launching a weekly web series in a bid to get their fans learning Korean Newsdesk Share with :







The K-Pop stars' record label, Big Hit Entertainment, have announced there will be 30 sessions available on the app Weverse beginning on March 24.



They stated that the lessons are “designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS’ music and contents due to the language barrier.”



Bit Hit's boss, Bang Si-Hyuk, commented: “There are only limited ways our fans could learn Korean with ease.



“Big Hit has created Korean learning media using artist content for a more rewarding and immersive experience for our fans.”



To make the learning even more fun, users will be shown a series of clips of the band, some from the 'Boy With Luv' group's own reality series 'Run BTS!'.



The video tutorials will be "reassembled so that one can learn Korean by listening to expressions used frequently by the members."



BTS - which is comprised of V, Jungkook, Jimin, SUGA, Jin, RM and J-Hope - have teamed up with the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies for the series.



The 'Black Swan' group's web series announcement comes after they were forced to cancel their shows in their home city of Seoul in South Korea as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.



The 'Map of the Soul tour' was due to hit the Olympic Stadium on April 11, 12, 18, and 19.



However, Big Hit announced: “We regret to announce that the BTS MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL Concert, originally scheduled to be held on April 11 (Sat), 12 (Sun), 18 (Sat) and 19 (Sun) at OLYMPIC STADIUM, has been cancelled.



“Plans for “MAP OF THE SOUL TOUR – SEOUL” included the involvement of a number of global production companies and a large group of expert international crew, with over 200,000 concertgoers expected to attend.



“However, the current global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has made it impossible at this time to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert in April, alongside increasing uncertainty about the cross-border movement of concert staff and equipment.



While we hope that the situation will improve, we must take into consideration the health and safety of hundreds of thousands of guests as well as our artists and the dire impact a last-minute cancellation may have on guests from overseas, production companies and staff. We have thus determined that with approximately one month left before the Seoul concert is set to begin, it is unavoidable that the concert must be cancelled without further delay. (sic)”