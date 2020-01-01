Rita Wilson hands out cellphone number from coronavirus quarantine

Rita Wilson has handed out her cellphone number and asked fans to get in touch while she's in quarantine.

The 63-year-old, who tested positive for Covid-19 alongside her husband Tom Hanks earlier this month, took to Instagram on Monday and shared her phone number - (310) 299-9260.

"It's actually me," she wrote. "Text me so I can let you know what I'm up to, when I'm in your city (once we can leave our houses), and so we can stay in touch...

In an accompanying video, Rita told her 965,000 Instagram followers, "I am going to give you my phone number. You can text me, and I'm gonna text you back. That way I can let you know what I'm up to and where I'm gonna be and maybe tell you some things that will happen before they happen.

"So, feel free to text me to my cell phone number. It is me. I will get it to you and I will get back to you in due time, 'cause I'm gonna be probably spending a lot of time on text."

Rita and Tom were in Australia, where the Forrest Gump star was filming Baz Luhrmann's new Elvis Presley biopic, when they tested positive for coronavirus.

They were both admitted to the Gold Coast University Hospital and released into self-isolation a week ago.