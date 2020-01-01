NEWS Linkin Park to live-stream themselves watching unreleased concert footage from 2001 Newsdesk Share with :







Linkin Park are going to live-stream themselves watching unreleased concert footage from 2001.



The 'In The End' hitmakers have announced their plans to mark the 20th anniversary of their seminal LP 'Hybrid Theory' "all year", and they are kicking things off by streaming the clips and sharing their reactions on YouTube at 6pm GMT and 11am PST.



The heavy rock band - which is now comprised of Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave Farrell, Joe Hahn and Rob Bourdon, following the passing of late frontman Chester Bennington - took to Twitter to share their plans to keep their fans busy during the coronavirus pandemic and to honour the 2000 LP.



They wrote: Join LINKIN PARK in celebrating the 20th anniversary of HYBRID THEORY as they react to never before seen LIVE concert footage from 2001. #HybridTheory20



"Set a reminder on @YouTube to watch on March 24th @ 11am PST: http://lprk.co/HTLIVESTREAM (sic)"



The 'One Step Closer' rockers are also asking fans to send in "photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs" to be a part of the celebrations.



They added: "We are celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory all year long and want you to be a part of it.

"Upload your content to http://lprk.co/fansubmission (sic)"



And the 'Crawling' group said in a statement: "This year we are celebrating the 20th anniversary of HYBRID THEORY. "We have some very special things planned throughout the year and want you to be a part of it.



"We’re looking for photos, videos, ticket stubs, merchandise, flyers, souvenirs, and anything else you collected from the early days of the band in the late 90’s through the HYBRID THEORY era of 2000-2002.



"Some great examples include (but are not limited to) live concert footage and photos, pictures of band members and signed goodies from LPU meet and greets (sic)"



When it comes to new music from Linkin Park, the US band have talked about it, but a timescale for their reunion remains undecided.



DJ Joe said: "The members are taking care of themselves and their families and are going through the problems in their own way



"And ... Now the band has started talking about making new music together."



Asked when they plan to reunite, he confessed: "Maybe in about 10 years? It might be sooner.



"I don't want to set a deadline. We just want to focus on the present and talk about music. We aren't discussing detailed plans. I just want to go back to those days when I made music in the warehouse.”



The 'One More Light' stars went on a hiatus after the death of Chester in 2017.