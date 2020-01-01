NEWS Lily Allen is contemplating releasing her new album during the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Not Fair' hitmaker told her fans on Instagram that she has thought about putting out her follow-up to 2018's 'No Shame’ whilst everyone is on lockdown, and also joked that she might turn to "slagging people off" on social media to fill her time.



She said: “I’m half tempted to chuck my album out. But then I feel like that’s what other people are doing.”



Before she added: “Maybe I should just start slagging people off on the internet again. It worked so well for me first time around. I could actually go for it.”



The 34-year-old singer has previously been embroiled in feuds with the likes of former Girls Aloud star Cheryl, Azealia Banks, Katy Perry and Courtney Love in the past.



As for what to expect on Lily's upcoming record, the 'Smile' singer recently teased it only features "odd mentions" of her past addictions as she has "moved on mentally so far from that time".



She said: "This album I've been doing, I've been writing for just over a year, but I feel like I've moved on mentally so far from that time.



"I don't drink any more and a lot of the songs I write have got references to drinking and raving and partying.



"There's just the odd mention of it, and when I'm talking about my sadness, that I would turn to alcohol, turn to drugs, like smoking weed or whatever. That's not me any more."



sed to drink and take drugs because she "got bored by people".



Lily - who is dating 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour - has been open up about her addictions in the past but insisted she took drugs because she can't "handle" how boring people are.



She said: "I don't think I have fear around it, I just think I get bored by people. I went out to a party last weekend with my boyfriend and I was just like, 'People are so full of s**t'. I can't handle it. I think that was a lot of the reason I used to drink and take drugs so much - it was the only way I could engage in conversation."



The 'Trigger Bang' hitmaker previously admitted she is "surprised she's not dead" after partying hard in the 2000s.



She said: "I'm surprised I'm not dead. The music industry was a hedonistic place in the noughties. It was all about having fun and getting f***ed up. People who indulge don't generally come out the other side. Having children triggered responsibilities.”