NEWS HAIM delay album due to the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The girl group - which is made up of sisters Este, Danielle and Alana Haim - were due to release 'Women In Music Pt. III' on April 24, but in light of the global health crisis and the restrictions on travel and many people self-isolating or going into quarantine, they've decided to push it back, and also delay their tour plans for Australia and Europe.

However, they have promised to supply some new music for their fans.



They tweeted: "Due to everything that is going on with covid-19 and the changing nature of travel policies and quarantines across the world, we've decided it is best to postpone the release of women in music pt. iii, to later this summer.



"This wasn't an easy decision for us at all...We can't wait to reschedule everything we had in mind for you all and we can't wait to see all of you on the road when it's 100% safe to do so. in the meantime, we are gonna be dropping some new tunes."



Their third album - the follow-up to 2017's 'Something To Tell You' - is produced by Danielle, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Reichstad.



Alongside the cover featuring the trio, they announced on Twitter: "order up. our new album Women In Music Pt.III out 4/24/20. cover shot by PTA. produced by d, @matsor and @arielrechtshaid "the steps" out tomorrow. https://HAIM.lnk.to/WIMP3 (sic)"



Meanwhile, HAIM previously admitted it is "tough asserting their power" in the music industry and they have to deal with sexism a lot.



Alana said: "I grew up listening to Tom Petty's 'You Got Lucky', where the whole theme is, 'You're lucky to be with me'. I never really heard a song that said that from a woman's perspective. Being a woman in a power position and dating someone, in my experience, is hard. You need a man whos strong enough, to paraphrase Sheryl Crow."



Danielle added: "We deal with that a lot - not even in dating, but just being the chairwomen of our company. Asserting our power - sometimes it's tough.”