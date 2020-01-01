NEWS Kim Kardashian West has been slammed by Taylor Swift's publicist Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star took to Twitter on Monday (23.03.20) to blast the 'Me!' singer, a few days after the unedited infamous phone call between Taylor and Kanye West over the rapper's song 'Famous' leaked online and now one of the 'Gorgeous' hitmaker's representatives has waded into the row after being called out by Kim.



After Taylor again claimed the call had been "illegally recorded" and originally released footage had been "edited and manipulated" to make it look like she lied when she had no idea about the controversial line in the song, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that bitch famous", Kim fumed on Twitter: ""To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that 'Kanye never called to ask for permission...' They clearly spoke so I let you all see that.



"Nobody ever denied the word "bitch" was used without her permission."



In response, Taylor's publicist, Tree Paine, shared the statement she'd put out when the scandal unfolded in 2016 and stressed it was "unedited" in a pointed swipe.



She wrote: "I'm Taylor's publicist and this is my UNEDITED original statement. Btw, when you take parts out, that's editing.



"P.S. who did you guys piss off to leak that video?"



Below her tweet was a graphic of the statement, which read: "Kanye did not call for approval, but to ask Taylor to release his single 'Famous' on her Twitter account.



"She declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.



"Taylor was never made aware of the actual lyric, 'I made that bitch famous.' "In her original rant, Kim insisted she hadn't deliberately edited the video footage when she first released it and claimed the full clip which leaked at the weekend hadn't "changed the narrative".



She wrote: "I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn't change the narrative.



"Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him



"This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."