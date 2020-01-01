Taylor Swift: 'Don't dwell on Kanye West drama, donate'

Taylor Swift has urged fans to stop dwelling on the weekend leak of her explosive 2016 video chat with Kanye West.

The ME! singer was slow to respond to the drama caused by the release of the footage surrounding the rapper's plans to poke fun at her on his track Famous, and when she did on Monday (23Mar20), she made it clear she wanted devotees to move on and focus on more important things.

"Instead of answering those who are asking how I feel about the video footage that leaked, proving that I was telling the truth the whole time about *that call* (you know, the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years)... SWIPE UP to see what really matters," she wrote on Instagram.

Taylor then directed her fans to the Feeding America website, adding: "The World Health Organization and Feeding America are some of the organizations I've been donating to... if you have the ability to, please join me in donating during this (coronavirus) crisis."

Over the weekend, an extended version of her infamous call with the rapper surfaced online, prompting backlash against West and his wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper and Taylor were embroiled in a feud after he and Kardashian claimed the singer had agreed to be called a "b**ch" in his song Famous, but it now appears Kanye did not tell the whole truth about the chat.

When the track was released, Taylor made it clear she was not keen on the disrespectful lyrics, but Kim leaked a snippet of a phone call and claimed the pop star was fully aware of them. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star went on to label Swift a "snake", which led to a series of online attacks on Swift, forcing her to take a break from social media.

In the newly-released audio, Kanye fails to mention that he was going to call Taylor a "b**ch" in the song.

"He promised to play the song for me, but he never did," she said at the time. "You don't get to control someone's emotional response to being called 'that b**ch' in front of the entire world."