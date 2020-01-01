Woody Allen blasts ex, Mia Farrow, in new memoir

Woody Allen has attacked his ex-partner, Mia Farrow, accusing her of trying to destroy his career with sex abuse allegations in a new book that was threatened by the scandal.

The filmmaker's memoir, Apropos of Nothing, was quietly released by Arcade Publishing on Monday (23Mar20), two weeks after bosses at Hachette opted to drop the book following protests and a walk-out by employees supporting Farrow's daughter, Dylan, who has alleged she was molested by Allen.

The director repeats his innocence in the book, writing: "I never laid a finger on Dylan, never did anything to her that could be even misconstrued as abusing her; it was a total fabrication from start to finish."

He then attacks actress Mia, insisting the accusations arose from her "Ahab-like quest" for revenge, referencing the obsessed whaling ship captain in Herman Melville's classic Moby Dick.

Woody also recalls a visit to Farrow's Connecticut home in August, 1992, when he allegedly molested Dylan, and acknowledges he briefly placed his head on his then-seven-year-old daughter’s lap, but adds: "I certainly didn’t do anything improper to her. I was in a room full of people watching TV mid-afternoon."

Allen was the subject of two separate investigations into the allegations in the 1990s but he was never charged.

The moviemaker also opens up about his romance with his current wife, Soon-Yi Previn - Mia Farrow's adopted daughter - in the new memoir, revealing, "we couldn’t keep our hands off each other" when they first fell in love.

He goes on to explain that he and Mia were no longer together when he began dating her daughter, who is 35 years younger than Woody, and recalls the day Farrow learned of the affair after discovering erotic photographs of her daughter.

"Of course I understand her shock, her dismay, her rage, everything," he writes. "It was the correct reaction.

"Sometimes, when the going got rough and I was maligned everywhere, I was asked if I had known the outcome, do I ever wish I never took up with Soon-Yi? I always answered I’d do it again in a heartbeat."

