NEWS Maren Morris has given birth to a baby boy







The 29-year-old singer and her husband Ryan Hurd have become first time parents to a son named Hayes Andrew Hurd, after Maren gave birth on Monday (23.03.20).



Confirming the news on Instagram, Maren posted several pictures of the new arrival alongside the caption: “Hayes Andrew Hurd. 3/23/20. Love of our lives. (sic)”



Ryan also posted pictures of the tot on his own account, and wrote: “Hayes Hurd 3•23•20 (sic)”



Prior to their son’s birth, 'To a T' singer Ryan said he and his wife couldn't be happier to be starting a family.



Speaking in November, he said: "We had a few months where it was just ours, and then our friends and our families and our teams. Then it's been nice to be public and be able to share the news. It seems to be the questions that people want to know about, but it's fine, because we really are thrilled about it.”



Maren and Ryan had known they were expecting a boy before Hayes’ birth, and the ‘My Church’ hitmaker previously said she thought she'd be having a daughter, because she's "surrounded by women" in her daily life.



She said: "I grew up with one sister, my mom owns a hair salon, so I was just always surrounded by women. I have an affinity for them. There's women in my band, in my crew.



"I've never really had a male sibling or anything like that, so I had just felt like I'm gonna have a girl 'cause I'm constantly surrounded by women. And I put a record out this year called 'GIRL'. And nope - the test said it was a boy!”



But despite Hayes not being what she originally expected, Maren insisted she's happy either way.



She added: "Honestly, I was so happy with either. But I've heard from a lot of boy moms since we released our news and they're just like, 'They love their mothers forever!' "