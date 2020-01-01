Foo Fighters: 'Ghosts tried to stop us recording new album'

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl had terrifying encounters with a ghostly apparition while recording the band's new record.

The rockers worked on their 10th studio album in a house in Encino, California that dated back to the 1940s - and Grohl has claimed the sessions were disrupted by ghouls who messed with their equipment.

Speaking about the ghoulish encounter to Britain's Mojo magazine, the Monkey Wrench hitmaker said: "When we walked into the house in Encino, I knew the vibes were definitely off but the sound was f**ing on.

"We started working there and it wasn't long before things started happening. We would come back to the studio the next day and all of the guitars would be detuned. Or the setting we'd put on the board, all of them had gone back to zero. We would open up a Pro Tools session and tracks would be missing."

He explained that the ghosts even recorded their own paranormal material, with him adding: "There were some tracks that were put on there that we didn't put on there. But just like weird open mic noises. Nobody playing an instrument or anything like that, just an open mic recording a room."

The band eventually set up a baby monitor to capture any paranormal activity, but they are sworn to secrecy about their findings because they signed a non-disclosure agreement with the landlord to avoid the home losing its value.

"I had to sign a f**king non-disclosure agreement with the landlord because he's trying to sell the place," he explained. "So, I can't give away what happened there in the past but these multiple occurrences over a short period of time made us finish the album as quickly as we could."

Foo Fighters finished their album, which is currently untitled, last month.