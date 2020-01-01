NEWS The Weeknd on course for second UK Number 1 album with After Hours Newsdesk Share with :







The Weeknd is heading for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with his fifth album After Hours.



The Canadian leads today’s Official Chart Update, scoring the most downloads and streaming equivalent sales since Friday. The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, is just shy of 6,000 chart sales ahead with After Hours, which features the Top 10 single Heartless and the Number 1 smash Blinding Lights.



If its momentum continues, After Hours will become The Weeknd’s second UK Number 1 album following 2015’s Beauty Behind The Madness and his fourth consecutive Top 5. See all of The Weeknd’s singles and albums and where they charted.



Morrissey is this week’s biggest physical seller so far and is in pursuit of his 15th Top 10 album with I Am Not A Dog On a Chain at Number 2, while unreleased rarities EP Is It Any Wonder? from David Bowie lands at Number 4 midweek. Manchester’s The Slow Readers Club are on the cusp of their first Top 5 with The Joy Of The Return, currently at Number 5.



Following his death last Friday aged 81, country music legend Kenny Rogers starts out at Number 6 with All The Hits & All New Love Songs. The compilation peaked at Number 14 on release in 1999, and now could mark his first Top 10 record since August 1985. Check Kenny Rogers’ UK chart history.



US pop newcomer Conan Gray is at 15 midweek with his debut album Kid Krow, while one place behind at 16 is indie singer Baxter Dury who may score his first Top 40 album with his sixth LP The Night Chancers.



Nottingham rap duo Young T & Bugsey are at Number 24 with their mixtape Plead The 5th, Tennessee country singer Kelsea Ballerini is riding towards a first UK Top 40 appearance with her eponymous third album at Number 30 and finally, US glam-pop star Adam Lambert could secure his fourth Top 40 album with Velvet at Number 32.