John Newman reveals Doctor Dolittle similarities

John Newman says he's like Doctor Dolittle - because dogs always attach themselves to him.



The 'Love Me Again' hitmaker has compared himself to the fictional movie character - which was played by Eddie Murphy in the original franchise and most recently, Robert Downey Jr., in the reboot - who can talk with animals as whenever he's in the same room as a canine, they cling to him.



In an interview with The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, John said: “I’ve got this weird thing where animals really like me.



"If you put a dog in a room and there was five of us there room, the dog would come straight to me and be attached to me.



"I’ve then started playing on the fact that I’m Doctor Dolittle.”



Meanwhile, the singer recently returned with his new single, 'Stand By Me', and has revealed he threatened to quit music if the song wasn't pushed, as he wants it to be the track he is "remembered for".



He said: “I’ve got such strong beliefs in it as a song and I’ve already said, ‘Look, this is the song I want to be remembered for’.



“This is the song I want everyone to put pressure on and go for it.



“So there was part of it in the run-up to it, and during the process of it, where I turned around and said, ‘Hey guys, there’s no more music, this is it.



“‘You need to work this song or there’s no more John Newman’.”



The ballad is dedicated to John's wife Nana-Maria - who he tied the knot with in 2018.



The 29-year-old star previously admitted he felt like quitting music after he developed a second brain tumour, which required him to undergo radiotherapy, in 2016, after having previously beaten the growth once before, and releasing his 2016 LP, ‘Olé’, which he wasn’t a fan of.



But after making a comeback with his EP, ‘A.N.I.M.A.L’, in October, he felt like a new chapter was upon him in his career, and he admitted he no longer feels the need to put his signature blonde streak in his hair or wear suits all the time, after he said people had stopped recognising him.



He said: "I wanted to start my career again. I feel so good now. I'm releasing songs I love, when I want to release them.



"And I don't have to wear a f***ing suit.”