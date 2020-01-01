NEWS 5 Seconds of Summer listened to 'a lot of industrial music' whilst working on new album Newsdesk Share with :







The Australian pop group - which is comprised of Michael Clifford, Luke Hemmings, Ashton Irwin and Calum Hood - will release their LP 'CALM' on March 27, and have shared how they listened to the heavier genre of rock music to inspire the "rhythmic side" to their new tunes.



Ashton explained: "As far as sonic inspirations go, we always try to incorporate some of what everyone is actually listening to so it’s a more genuine and influenced record that we can speak on.



"We were listening to a lot of industrial music because the rhythms are fantastic for melodic writing and the melodic process.



"We are rock and roll fans but the rhythmic side of regular rock and roll isn’t great for modern pop at this very particular time.



"So we dove into industrial beats and sounds and found ourselves really inspired by those sounds. So we chased that down."



The band also teased that their fourth record has a "lightness" to it, and won't be as "heavy and dark" lyrically as 2018's 'Youngblood', though some of it is still "sad".



Ashton told MusicFeeds.com.au: "I love the concepts on this album.



"It seems more lighthearted than the last.



"I don’t know if that’s true or not but from where we were writing it, it seems so. Some of it is sad but also, I think it’s broader which we needed."



Luke continued: "There’s definitely a lightness to it.



"I feel like the last album was pretty heavy and dark.



"Whereas this one has that side of it with the lighter side of life and moving forward rather than being stuck in one place.



"You’ve got that darkness and also the moving forward, the acceptance, the forgiveness and moving on and forward with life.”