NEWS Liam Payne has praised his 'special' ex Cheryl as an 'amazing' mum to their son Bear







The 26-year-old star took to Twitter on Mother's Day (22.03.20) in the UK to thank the 36-year-old star and his own mum Karen Payne for being the best parents he and three-year-old Bear "could've asked for".



He wrote: "Double special day today thanks to 2 very special ladies and a very special little man... Happy Mother's Day mum and Cheryl you two are the most amazing mothers Bear and I could have asked for, thanks for raising me right and thank you Cheryl for showing my son all the love in the world. (sic)"



It was a double celebration as Liam also wished his son a happy third birthday, and admitted it had been "amazing" watching him grow up.



He wrote: "Happy birthday little man! 3 already I can't believe it. It's amazing watching you grow and you surprise me constantly, it really seems like yesterday I was holding you for the first time, thank you for bringing life and joy to my world I hope I can do the same (sic)"



Cheryl took to her Instagram Stories to reveal Bear hadn't had a birthday party because of coronavirus - which has rocked the world, killing nearly 15,000 people, and forcing many to self-isolate in their homes - but she is hoping to put on a belated bash for her and Liam's little one later in the year.



She said: "Thank you to everyone who's sending birthday wishes. He's three today.



"Obviously no party, but it doesn't matter, he's still having lots of fun, lots of cake, lots of toys.



"Hopefully in the summer, if we all stay home, we can have a celebration of both ... rid of this horrific, horrible virus and a late birthday party."



Cheryl also thanked the NHS workers at this difficult time, and pleaded with people to "stay home".



She added: "I'm sending lots of love, lots of well wishes to you. Stay safe, stay home please. That's all we've got to do. It's really not hard.



"Heartfelt thank you to our NHS staff.



"There are so many people that are vital and still have to work, so thank you from the bottom of my heart."