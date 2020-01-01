NEWS Saint Jhn on track for second week at Number 1 with 'Roses' Newsdesk Share with :







The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Saint Jhn is on course for a second week at Number 1 with Roses. The New Yorker’s breakthrough hit has made a strong start so far this week and is nearly 4,000 chart sales ahead of The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights (2).



Dua Lipa’s latest song Physical could reach the Top 5 for the first time. Fresh from a new remix featuring K-pop star Hwa Sa, the second single from Dua’s upcoming album Future Nostalgia lifts to Number 5.



Following the release of his new album After Hours, The Weeknd has two more songs in the Top 20, with Alone Again at 14 and Too Late at 17.



We could see the Official Chart return for Kenny Rogers this week after the country legend’s passing on Friday (March 20). Based on early download and streaming figures, Kenny’s duet with Dolly Parton Islands in the Stream could make its first Top 40 appearance in over 36 years and is currently at Number 40. Solo song The Gambler is just outside at Number 43.