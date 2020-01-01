Adam Lambert would love to play George Michael in biopic

Adam Lambert is open to playing late popstar George Michael in a biopic.

The Queen + Adam Lambert frontman is currently on the promotional trail for his fourth solo album, Velvet, and speaking to Britain's Metro newspaper, the star opened up on his future career plans.

While Adam previously honoured the former Wham! star at Project Angel Food's 27th annual Angel Awards Gala in 2017, the Roses hitmaker indicated he'd be keen to take his tribute to the big screen.

"I'd like to see a George Michael biopic," he said. "I think that would be very interesting. That'd be cool, I just feel like, we don't know that much about him. You know, to me, it would be great to kind of explore George's life."

When asked who he thinks would be perfect for stepping into the Faith hitmaker's shoes, Adam, who previously appeared in a brief cameo role in Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, replied with a laugh: "I'd give it a go. Yeah, sign me up."

Adam's new album Velvet is out now.