NEWS Brittany Aldean made the 'best decision of her life' marrying Jason Aldean Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old star celebrated her and the 'You Make It Easy' hitmaker's fifth wedding anniversary on Saturday (21.03.20) with a sweet Instagram post.



She wrote on Instagram: "5 years ago today I made the best decision of my life by marrying you. The road has been a little tough at times but you and I never wavered. We stuck through it all and look at us now ... I am forever thankful for you, our marriage, the babies you've given me and for the person you’ve helped me evolve into. I love you more than anything, babe ... As we sit on the couch in our jammies today, I couldn’t be happier. Because I'm with YOU. Love you ALWAYS. Happy Anniversary. (sic)"



Jason previously admitted he "hated" how his relationship started with his wife.



Speaking in 2019, he said: "I think we both probably hated the way it started. But, at the end of the day, I wouldn’t change the outcome of it at all."



Whilst she added: "Obviously, both of us feel this way, we would have done things completely differently, however, we’re very happy that the outcome is what it is and now we have these two beautiful babies ...



"We are sincerely best friends and it’s one of those things where I wish everybody could experience a love like this because we love each other so much. It makes me sad for people who are maybe in a situation where they don’t feel that way or maybe they haven’t met that person yet. I just want this love for everybody. Well said!"