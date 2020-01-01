NEWS Ariana Grande seeks restraining order against obsessed fan Newsdesk Share with :







Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order to keep an obsessed fan away from her.



The Side to Side singer filed legal documents on Friday, seeking temporary protection from a man in his 20s who was arrested outside her Los Angeles home on Saturday, according to editors at TMZ.



He managed to sneak past the star's security detail and made his way to Ariana's front door, and asked the star's property manager if he could speak to the Grammy-winning singer.



The man is reported to have been holding a love letter for the 26-year-old, as well as directions to her home.



Police officers subsequently arrived on the scene, and he was taken into custody and booked for misdemeanour trespassing and felony battery - for allegedly spitting at the arresting officers.



TMZ sources claim Ariana's mother is also seeking court-ordered protection from the man.



The singer was also caught up in a swatting hoax earlier this month, when police had to investigate a report of gunshots fired at her home.



The 7 Rings hitmaker has yet to comment on the report, but she did take to social media to urge her fans to stay home and practise self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak.



"I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like – 'This is a big deal' / 'We’ll be fine' / 'We still have to go about our lives' – and it’s really blowing my mind," she wrote in a series of posts on her Instagram Stories. "I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago, but please read about what’s going on. Don’t turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly."