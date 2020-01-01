NEWS Niall Horan doesn't talk to his One Direction bandmates about music Newsdesk Share with :







The 26-year-old singer has just released his second solo album 'Heartbreak Weather' and admitted he doesn't ask the other members of One Direction, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Harry Styles, for advice but thinks that they should start to schedule their releases so they don't overlap.



Speaking on FM104's 'Strawberry Alarm Clock', he said: "It's so strange. We very rarely talk about music and the individual stuff. That's why we end up releasing songs at the same time by accident. Honestly, it was a joke at one point. I think we had like four or six weeks in a row where we all had a song out. We should do what you're saying, we should be bouncing stuff off each other."



And Niall explained his friendship with Lewis Capaldi is a "Celtic thing".



He said: "I think it was March 2018 when I met Lewis for the first time. I had written to him on Instagram and told him I was a fan of what I'd seen so far and then (I asked him) if he'd like to come and play a few songs before me at a gig in Glasgow. We had a few pints then when Ireland played England in the Grand Slam a few years ago and then we just became really good friends.



"There's a real Celtic thing... My band's Irish and his lads are Scottish, so it's just a very natural friendship. We love each other."



Niall also revealed the song 'Black and White' on his new album is very special to him.



He explained: "The song called 'Black and White', I've loved it from the second I wrote it. I actually have a video that I took as I was writing it and in it I said 'I'm going to release this video when this song comes out,' because you just have a feeling when you're writing a song. How it makes you feel when you're writing it and if you feel it's going to be good or not and I've never really had a feeling like that in the studio before."