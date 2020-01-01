Anne-Marie growing her own vegetables during coronavirus self-isolation

Anne-Marie is well-prepared for the coronavirus lockdown as she's growing her own vegetables.

The 2002 singer is staying home and following the advice of the World Health Organization (WHO) to practice social distancing and stay home in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Speaking to Britain's Hits Radio, the star said she's "learning new stuff every day trying to keep myself occupied", and explained: "I've been travelling a lot recently so even though I might not have symptoms, I don't want to be carrying it and give it to someone else so I've just decided to be in basically."

She added: "I have never experienced anything like this and neither have my parents so it's a weird thing."

Anne-Marie, who is working with Ed Sheeran on her upcoming sophomore album, went on to confess she's also turned her hand to growing her own produce - which is proving helpful as shops are struggling to cater to an increase in demand for supplies.

"I've honestly started to grow my own vegetables, I done it as a general love for growing food but I feel like it's working out now," she said.

Adding she's "trying to stay away from the news," the Rockabye star continued: "I'm doing a lot of FaceTiming with my friends and family which is actually great because since I've been on tour for the past 800 years of my life I haven't actually seen their faces that much so it's actually been nice seeing their face."