Dua Lipa turns to Don't Start Now lyrics for coronavirus lockdown advice

Dua Lipa has urged fans to stay at home during the coronavirus pandemic using the lyrics of her new hit Don't Start Now.

The New Rules singer has taken to Twitter to offer up advice on 'social distancing' as governments around the world close borders and issue "safer at home" guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19, which has so far claimed the lives of over 11,000 globally.

"Don't show up. Don't come out. Don't start caring about me now. Walk away. You know how," Dua Lipa wrote. "Don't start caring about me now."

Lipa also shared a few tips on how fans can spend their time while on lockdown at home on Instagram, posting a series of snaps of herself enjoying a bubble bath.

"how to pass time 101," she captioned one of the shots.

She also revealed she was enjoying self-isolation with boyfriend Anwar Hadid, sharing another photo of the couple holding hands, while wearing protective gloves.

"If you have to go out to the shops to buy food/necessities then please do so safely, thinking primarily about the other people around you," she wrote.

Dua's not the only music star trying to keep spirits up amid these uncertain times - John Legend and Chris Martin are among the singers posting concerts from their homes, Willie Nelson staged a virtual festival featuring friends and family on Thursday night (19Mar20), Charli XCX and Miley Cyrus have launched Instagram talk shows with famous pals, and Florence + the Machine star Florence Welch posted a collective poem about life in quarantine online on Friday.