Zac Brown Band axe all 2020 dates a week after calling off spring tour

The Zac Brown Band have cancelled all their 2020 dates a week after shutting down the North American Owl Tour amid the coronavirus crisis.

The country group has decided to wipe its 2020 calendar clear and focus on new music rather than tentatively plan dates for the summer Roar With a Lion Tour.

The news comes a day after Brown took to Instagram to reveal he had to let go of 90 per cent of his longtime crew members after calling off the band's spring tour.

"(These are) the people that I travelled with and grew my business with, the people I high five on the way out to the stage, the people that have done their jobs and done them well," an emotional Brown said in a video. "I hate having to make this call but I can’t generate out there and I can’t tour because of the coronavirus."

Meanwhile, Little Big Town have also joined the country acts scrapping shows on Friday (20Mar20) - they have rescheduled their remaining 2020 Nightfall Tour dates to later in the year, amid the spread of the coronavirus.

The new dates begin in August and will run into 2021. The quartet's tour began in January and was slated to run until the beginning of May.

"This tour means everything to us, but amid the health concerns surrounding our country, we feel like the only thing to do to protect the health of our fans, band, crew, and families is to postpone the upcoming spring shows," a band statement reads.

"We are already counting down the weeks to be back out there with you all, celebrating life, love, music, and health with a new and different appreciation."