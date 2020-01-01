Kesha perfecting aura reading skills during lockdown

Singer Kesha is mastering her aura-reading hobby as she self-isolates during the coronavirus lockdown.

As the world shuts down in response to the pandemic, the Tik Tok hitmaker has been tapping into her spiritual side.

"I’m slowly sorting through my life in boxes. I have so much random s**t," she tells Rolling Stone. "I’m also just walking around writing parts of songs, singing, and practicing my aura readings on trees - one of the best places to start developing one’s aura visualisation skills."

Kesha is also finding Marc Bolan's voice particularly soothing as she seeks calm amid the chaos: "T. Rex, The Slider... but also any T. Rex record (is my go-to right now)," she shares. "If this is the end of times, then I want to have Marc Bolan sing me through it with his whimsical, wobbly voice.

"This time is weird as s**t, but we will all get through it together. Staying home and not doing a million things is so uncomfortable, but it’s what has to happen. In the meantime, try to stay healthy, safe, and sane.

"I think this really made me realise that we’re a global village, our actions affect people we have never met, and the more patience and compassion we can all have for each other, the stronger and closer we all will feel when this is all over. I miss seeing my fans and playing shows right now, but remember that everything is temporary."