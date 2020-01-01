NEWS John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renting beach house to make self-isolation easier on children Newsdesk Share with :







John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are renting a house by the beach to make self-isolation easier on their children.



The couple are quarantining themselves with their two children - Luna, three, and Miles, 22 months - amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and John has said that rather than stay in their own home, they’ve opted to move to a house that overlooks the beach, in an attempt to help “entertain” their kids.



When asked how he keeps his kids happy whilst stuck indoors, John said: “Well, we rented a house on the beach because we figured it’d be easier to entertain them with the beach here. We’re just trying to find stuff to do all the time. You don’t realise how hard it is to figure it out until you’re thrown in this situation where you just got to be creative.”



The tots have been sent “little activities” by their school to keep them busy, which the ‘All of Me’ hitmaker praised as being a huge help.



John, 41, added: “Our school has been helpful.They’ve been sending us little activities to do and even the music teacher from the school sent little songs and things for them to do on their Instagram page. We’re just trying to find little activities that’ll keep them entertained.”



And whilst Luna and Miles “don’t know much about what’s going on” with the spread of the respiratory illness - which is also known as COVID-19 - John says he and Chrissy are doing what they can to stay positive.



During an appearance on the ‘Today’ show, he said: “You’re just trying to entertain them and make them feel love and try not to go crazy.”



John’s comments come after he recently live-streamed a concert on Instagram to help lift the spirits of those confined to their houses during the pandemic, which featured cameos from his kids and his wife.