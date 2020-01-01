Demi Lovato leads stars taking on Kevin Bacon's #IStayHomeFor challenge

Demi Lovato has taken part in Kevin Bacon's #IStayHomeFor challenge to encourage people to practice social distancing to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The #IStayHomeFor initiative urges people to stay quarantined at home and hold up signs displaying the names of the loved ones they'll be protecting by avoiding gatherings and self-isolating.

On Thursday, Confident hitmaker Demi joined the growing number of high-profile people getting in on the initiative, sharing a post on social media which read: "There's a lot of things going on in our world right now, but there's one thing that matters it's spreading love.

"#IStayHomeFor my parents, my neighbors and my health," she revealed, as she held up a sign reading the same message. "Thanks for sharing this with me #Kevin Bacon. I'm challenging @mileycyrus, @beberexha, @arianagrande, @ashleygraham, @rubyrose and @alokvmenon to share who they stay home for."

Kevin launched the campaign with a sign that read, "#IStayHomeFor Kyra Sedgwick," referring to his wife of more than 31 years. He also tagged six celebrity friends, including Demi, and asked them to follow suit and spread the word.

David Beckham, another star tagged by Kevin, also took part, with a sign that said, "#IStayHomeFor VB and my kids," while Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown also lent her support by holding up her sign saying: "#IStayHomeFor my family, my nan, the vulnerable and elderly."

The outbreak of Covid-19 has seen more than 258,000 cases of the virus registered, resulting in a death toll of over 10,500, since it began in December.