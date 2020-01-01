NEWS Charli XCX doesn't think it feels right to release 'an official album' during the coronavirus pandemic Newsdesk Share with :







The '1999' hitmaker has admitted she's unlikely to put out the record - the follow-up to 2019's 'Charli' - which she had nearly completed during the current global health crisis, and insisted that anything she does release will be "more like an experiment in this weird time".



In an interview with Music Week magazine, Charli said: "I was making an album, honestly, it was nearly done and this was meant to be the week where I was gathering with the producers and making everything feel cohesive.



"But because a few people got sick, it didn't feel right to be going over to each other's houses and whatever."



One of those tracks could be unreleased song 'Taxi', which the 'Boom Clap' singer has been posting about on social media.



She added: "With those same people I've been talking about releasing some demos or doing something new, sending things back and forth.



"It's more like a challenge for us really than anything with any particular intention behind it.



"If we do release anything it wouldn't be an official album, it would be more like an experiment in this weird time."



Charli has been providing her fans with a quarantine diary and a full self-isolation Instagram Live programme, featuring some of her musician pals, including Diplo, Christine and the Queens and Kim Petras, which is set to continue.



She said: "I'm probably gonna post some lists soon too, songs that really make me feel something.



"I'm doing a lot of thinking outside music, it's a spiral of whatever's in my brain."



The 27-year-old star also spoke about how her habits are changing because of the virus.



She explained: "In times like this, habits really develop.



"I've always washed my hands, I'm a clean person, but I'm definitely doing it more now, as much as I can.



"Sanitising too, I'm getting into habits where, if I continue doing this for a two month period, maybe that habit will stick.”