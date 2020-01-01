NEWS Saint Jhn wins incredibly close race to claim Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :







Saint Jhn climbs to Number 1 on this week’s Official Singles Chart with Roses following an incredibly close race for the top spot.



After a steady 11-week climb to the top, the single knocks The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights to Number 2 after five weeks at the summit. Just 210 chart sales separated the two.



The Guyanese-American rapper and producer first released Roses back in 2016. In 2019 teenage Kazakh producer Imanbek released a dance remix of the song, which steadily gained momentum around the world. See all of Saint Jhn’s singles and where they charted.



Meanwhile, Joel Corry rings in a new personal best as Lonely climbs two places to Number 5, becoming his highest charting hit; his last single Sorry reached Number 6 in September last year.



Becky Hill continues to reach new peaks with Better Off Without You ft. Shift K3y, up two places to 14; Mabel lands a seventh Top 20 single with Boyfriend, up eight spots to 17; and Blueberry Faygo by 18-year-old US rapper Lil Mosey enters the Top 20 at 19, flying up 22 places.



More big climbs come from New Zealand native Benee with Supalonely ft. Gus Dapperton, up 17 places to 22; Death Bed by Powfu ft. Beabadoobee lifts 11 spots to 23; City Of Angels by Californian rapper 24KGoldn rises seven to a new peak of 25; and Khalid & Disclosure’s Know Your Worth jumps nine spots to 29.



Niall Horan lands his fifth Top 40 single with No Judgement following the release of his second album Heartbreak Weather, with the single rocketing 46 places to Number 32.



Other songs landing in the Top 40 for the first time include Doja Cat’s Boss Bitch (34), Tory Lanez' The Take ft. Chris Brown (35), Tequila by Jax Jones, Martin Solveig and Raye (38) and Pop Smoke’s Dior (40).



The week’s highest new entry is Papi Chulo (37), a collaboration between UK rappers Octavian and Skepta, becoming Octavian’s first Top 40 single.