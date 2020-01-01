NEWS Niall Horan scores his first UK Number 1 album with Heartbreak Weather Newsdesk Share with :







Congratulations to Niall Horan, who is at home in London right now celebrating his new album Heartbreak Weather landing straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Niall’s second album triumphs after an incredibly close week-long battle with Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent (2), and The Shires’ new record Good Years (3). In the end, just 2,300 chart sales separated the Top 3.



Heartbreak Weather is Niall’s first UK Number 1 album as a soloist. His debut album Flicker reached Number 3 in 2017. See all of Niall Horan’s solo singles and albums and where they charted.



Meanwhile, The Shires’ Number 3 debut for Good Years marks the British country duo’s fourth Top 10 album; Liverpudlian indie band Circa Waves score their first Top 5 with fourth album Sad Happy at Number 4; and Stranger In Paradise, a part unreleased studio session, part greatest hits from crooner Matt Monro, enters at Number 8 - marking the late singer’s first Top 10 album in 15 years, since 2005’s The Ultimate.



Scottish indie four-piece The Snuts make their Official Chart debut at Number 14 and claim this week’s best-selling album on vinyl with Mixtape; Texan rapper Don Toliver opens at Number 17 with his debut album Heaven or Hell; and the self-titled debut from Manchester’s The Lottery Winners is new at Number 23.



Further down, Electronic musician Four Tet claims his second Top 40 album with Sixteen Oceans at Number 34, and Greatest Hits (2020 Versions) by Northern Irish metal band Therapy? bows at Number 40.