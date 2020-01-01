NEWS Anne-Marie has started growing her own vegetables in self-quarantine Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Birthday' singer has revealed she has a newfound love for planting her own produce and also revealed that Little Mix would be at the top of her list of people she'd like to be quarantined with during the coronavirus pandemic.



Speaking via FaceTime to Hits Radio’s Wes Butters, she said when asked who would be her ideal quarantine partner:



“Anyone fun, someone that will stop me going crazy.

"I would like Little Mix because there’s four of them so that would just not be boring and we can chill together.

"I’ve honestly started to grow my own vegetables, I done it as a general love for growing food but I feel like it’s working out now.”

The 'Friends' hitmaker is using her time in self-isolation to try new things and admitted it's "weird" having to spend so much time inside after travelling the world on tour.

She said: “I’m at home.

"I’m self-isolating along with all my friends and family, so learning new stuff every day trying to keep myself occupied.

"I’ve been travelling a lot recently so even though I might not have symptoms, I don’t want to be carrying it and give it to someone else so I’ve just decided to be in basically.

"I have never experienced anything like this and neither have my parents so it’s a weird thing.”



Anne-Marie also gave an update on the progress on her second album - the follow-up to 2018's 'Speak Your Mind' - which she teased could be release sooner as a result of being at home and said she is still mulling over ideas for the title.



She said: “The whole of last year I was touring around but I stopped in October and went to LA and fully focused on writing new stuff so, that’s when I wrote ‘Birthday’ and along with basically every other song that you’ll hear on the upcoming album.



"So that will slowly be trickled out and now that everyone’s at home and I’m not able to tour, it will probably trickle out faster!



“I actually haven’t got a name for it, I’ve been trying to decide between four names for it, because it’s hard to decide whether to go for a lyric in a song or a song title or just nothing at all to do with it. So I’ve got a few options."



