Justin Bieber leaning on his faith during coronavirus crisis

Justin Bieber urged his followers to join him in a prayer about the coronavirus pandemic on social media on Thursday.



The 26-year-old singer has been hosting regular sessions on his Instagram page, going live as he talks to fans around the world about how they're coping during the outbreak, and he concluded his Instagram Live on Thursday by urging his followers to join him in a prayer.



"I was going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool," he said. "If you don't, it's also cool, you don't have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don't.



"We're all people who are in this together and we're all just trying to figure this whole thing out. I'm going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn't make me any better because I'm praying, I just think prayer makes people come together."



He then began his prayer, saying: "God, we thank you so much for this day. I thank you so much that you have everything in control. You know the beginning from the end and you're not surprised by this whole thing that's happening.



"God, we know that these things don't come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we just ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God.



"We just thank you so much for who you are and we just ask that you would give us more answers. In your name, we pray. Amen."



Justin and his wife Hailey, who are practicing social distancing amid the crisis, also kept themselves entertained on Thursday by re-watching 2008 Batman movie The Dark Knight and documenting their movie session on their social media pages.