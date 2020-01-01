NEWS Former Destiny's Child singer LeToya Luckett-Walker is pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







The former Destiny's Child singer and her husband Tommicus Walker - who already have 14-month-old Gianna together - revealed on Instagram on Thursday (19.03.20) that they are expecting their second child and thanked God for "blessing" them with another baby.



LeToya shared a photo of her growing bump and wrote: "Dear God, thank you. Growing & glowing in your light & love! Overjoyed & grateful for our little bundle."



Her husband commented: "Told y'all we were going back/back...thank you God [prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Tommicus - who also has daughter Madison from a previous relationship - shared his own Instagram post announcing the happy news.



He wrote: "Thank you God for blessing my Wife to carry our healthy child in Jesus name P.S. I told ya'll I was going back/back like a sprinter."



He then added the 1 Samuel 1:27 bible verse, "I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him."



The couple - who married in December 2017 - received congratulations from their famous friends.



LeToya's former bandmate Kelly Rowland wrote: "AWWW'nn congrats!! prayer emojis] (sic)"



Ludcaris simply replied with four prayer emojis, prompting LaToya, 39, to reply: "ludacris Round 2 bro [heart emoji] (sic)."



The 'Greenleaf' actress has previously described being a mother to Gianna as one of her "greatest joys".



Sharing pictures from the tot's first birthday in January, she wrote on Instagram: ""My baby is 1!!!! Gianna, you are everything we prayed for & more. My gift. My light. My love. My change for the better. Your sweet smile warms my heart & your funny & vibrant personality is EVERYTHING!



"Watching you grow is one of my greatest joys. Hearing you laugh is one of the best parts of my day. God is AMAZING & I experience his goodness every time you call me 'mama'. I love u my little Gigi!!! I'm so proud to be your mommy!!!(sic)"