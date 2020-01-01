NEWS Pink shaves husband Carey Hart's head during coronavirus isolation Newsdesk Share with :







Pink has shaved her husband Carey Hart’s head as the pair continue to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.



The 40-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a snap of the motocross rider with a bare strip down the centre of his scalp, with his brown hair still clear to see either side.



“We’ve lost it. But we’re together! AT HOME," Pink wrote alongside the snap, before also sharing a video of the moment she started on Carey with the clippers.



Carey also shared videos of his transformation on his Instagram page, first posting a clip of himself, with a full head of hair, saying: "I figure I won't be able to go to the barbers’ shop anytime soon, so…"



Fans then clicked over to the next video, which showed Carey with a shaved head and going shirtless to show off his multiple tattoos as he joked he was in "full metal quarantine".



"Send help. I’m losing it!!! #FullMetalQuarantine," he captioned the videos.



Pink and Carey have been doing their best to maintain a sense of normalcy while in isolation alongside their children Willow, eight, and Jameson, three, with the Walk Me Home singer trying to schedule activities throughout the day.



However, it seems being at home is taking its toll on Carey, who shared a meme of Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd from horror movie The Shining, which featured the caption "A couple of weeks of isolation with the family. What can go wrong?"



Posting the meme alongside some crying laughing emojis, Carey added: "Stay safe everyone".



"I’m Jack Nicholson in this scenario," Pink hilariously responded to the picture.