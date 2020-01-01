Lana Del Rey and boyfriend split

Lana Del Rey and Sean 'Sticks' Larkin are now "just friends" following the end of their romance.

The Live PD star and real-life police officer recently discussed his relationship with the Young and Beautiful hitmaker and revealed that while they still keep in touch, they are no longer an item.

"Right now, we're just friends," Sean told The New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot. We just have busy schedules right now."

The couple began dating in September, with the singer last photographed with her beau in January. But Larkin revealed they were part of a group gathering for the Super Bowl last month.

"When we were in Tulsa we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses," he added. "We all Super Bowl partied together, dinners and things like that."

Back in December, Lana and Sean made their relationship Instagram official by posting a snap of themselves together.

Alongside the picture, which showed Lana smiling at the camera while Sean kissed her on the head, the 34-year-old added a heart and peach emoji.