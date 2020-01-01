NEWS Rita Ora teams up with Sir Bob Geldof creating charity to fight coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







Rita Ora has teamed up with Sir Bob Geldof to create an emblem aimed at raising awareness for the coronavirus pandemic.



The 29-year-old singer has joined forces with the musician and activist to help design a symbol for the UN Foundation and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, the charity set up to help those in need during the ongoing spread of coronavirus.



Speaking in a press release, Rita said: “Covid-19 is impacting the world in a way none of us could have imagined.

“Over the last few months we have watched this virus spread throughout the world not quite understanding its impact. I think by now we all understand that this is something that is having and will continue to have devastating effects on everyone.



“My prayers go out to all those who have lost loved ones, battling against this illness, scared, alone, tirelessly working on the front line in the medical profession and to every person that this is going to impact. Thank you to all those people involved in trying to combat the effects of this global pandemic. We all have a part to play in helping to stop the spread.



“Thinking about what I can do to try and help, I reached out to Sir Bob Geldof for advice on how best to make any kind of difference. Bob was beyond gracious, as of course he has been the master of mobilising young people all his life.



“He and I have been discussing ways of mobilising and uniting the younger generation with clear effective messaging.”



The ‘Girls’ hitmaker admitted it was Bob’s idea to create the emblem - which features a germ inside a peace symbol - to “remind us all that we have a battle to fight together”.



She added: “His first idea was to design an emblem to remind us all that we have a battle to fight together. After working on this symbol, I sent it to the UN Foundation, who helped set up the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation. I started discussing with them how we could work together, to encourage people to unite to combat as much as we can the spread of this virus. There are simple things we can all do to make a difference.”



As well as launching alongside an instruction page to offer some guidance on what to do amid the pandemic, the emblem has also been made into merchandise, which will help to raise money for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



Items including hoodies, t-shirts, hats, and stickers can be purchased from https://stopthespread.shop/, with prices ranging from $8 to $50.



Rita said: “To create as much awareness as we can, we are launching this symbol and an instruction page to offer some guidance from, and with support of the WHO. We have made available some simple merchandise with all proceeds going directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



“We would love you to buy whatever you can afford or make a small donation, but I wanted you to know that if that is not possible for you even sharing or posting the symbol will help.”